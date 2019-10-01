Human Rights at Sea Publishes Fifth Annual Report

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-01 20:31:05

Human Rights at Sea has published its fifth annual report Delivering Impact and Influence covering the scope and scale of the last reporting period of the charity’s activities between June 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019 continuing to assure transparency in all areas of its national and international work.

Chair of Trustees, Fiona Laurence, articulated the achievements: “This year has been yet another busy one focusing on transparently evidencing the need for the charity’s work around the world, highlighted by examples of our extensive work within this fifth annual report. It remains remarkable that as a small charitable NGO our organization has been able to so effectively advocate and widely influence across many sections of society from State, to commercial entities, throughout civil society and at individual levels.

“This is based on our independence, objectivity and presenting the unvarnished facts through professional publications and case studies.

“As we enter our sixth year, the concept and international narrative surrounding human rights at sea has become an increasingly discussed topic in academia, media and at State level. This is in stark contrast to our many challenges in starting to internationally raise the issue and build the civil society platform early on in our organization’s history.

“The need for our continuing work is evidenced by over 60 publications and 40 case studies concerning pertinent issues surrounding abuse and protections at sea. Additionally, engagement with the Human Rights at Sea Indian national seminar in Mumbai on February 28, 2019 as the first of its kind internationally, lecturing at the International Maritime Law Institute, Malta in April 2019, influencing outcomes in the UAE for abandoned seafarers and presenting at the World Maritime University’s Empowering Women Conference in April 2019 has demonstrated our emerging reach.

“Media coverage is increasing and we have yet to see public dissent towards our founding principle that ‘human rights apply at sea, as they do on land.’

“We are particularly proud that alongside leading academic partners, civil society, maritime welfare organizations, the U.K. and European fisheries sector and some sections of the maritime industry we are increasingly being supported.

“This is particularly so in the ongoing development of the Geneva Declaration on Human Rights at Sea as an emerging soft-law instrument reviewing and developing the topic, including the challenges surrounding human rights protections and effective remedies at sea.

“Finally, we would like to thank the loyalty of our researchers, staff and of our donors who enable us to focus all our efforts on the gathering evidence to positively influence human rights change throughout the maritime environment.”

The report is available here .

