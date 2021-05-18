HudsonCyber Announces the Launch of PortLogixTM

HudsonCyber, a division of HudsonAnalytix, Inc., is pleased to announce the launch of its PortLogixTM application, an innovative cybersecurity program management system specifically designed for ports, port facilities, and terminal operators. PortLogixTM helps port stakeholders assess their cybersecurity capabilities, discover gaps, identify and prioritize solutions, benchmark progress, and demonstrate cybersecurity capability maturity.

As in many industries across the globe, cyber attacks in the maritime industry are on the rise. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the maritime industry as a whole has seen an unprecedented rise in the quantity and variety of cyber attacks. Prominent port and maritime organizations, including the International Maritime Organization (IMO), have suffered cyber attacks. Accordingly, ports, port facilities, and terminal operators are increasingly recognizing the urgency to address the challenge of cyber threats.

“We are proud to have developed an approach that enables ports, port facilities, and terminal operators to meet the difficult cybersecurity challenges facing them today,” said Cynthia Hudson, Chief Executive Officer of HudsonAnalytix. “Our PortLogixTM platform and methodology will provide them with a roadmap of recommendations to support their journey toward more sustainable cyber risk management and make informed decisions on how best to protect their valuable systems and data that underlie modern global logistics.”

PortLogixTM assists ports, port facilities, and terminal operator leaders addressing their cybersecurity challenges cost-effectively and collaboratively. As a cloud-based application, PortLogixTM engages stakeholders from across the organization to stimulate in-person or virtual cross-functional collaboration, promote hands-on analysis, and enhance communication and information sharing. Employing a data-driven approach, it facilitates self-assessment, target profile development, progress monitoring, cybersecurity resource allocation and management, and investment planning efforts. Piloted in seven ports in the United States and the Dominican Republic, PortLogixTM users have employed the program to inform where and how they can most efficiently allocate precious resources, enable them to benchmark their cybersecurity capability progress over time, and help them sustain their long-term cyber risk management efforts.

“PortLogixTM is the culmination of a multi-year development effort that brought together a range of cybersecurity experts and numerous stakeholders from the global port and insurance communities,” said Max Bobys, Practice Leader for HudsonCyber. “We are pleased to continue our support of the global port community with an easy-to-deploy, cost-effective, and sustainable solution that empowers our clients in their efforts to manage and understand the challenges around cybersecurity in the context of their specific operating environments.”



