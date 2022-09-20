Høglund Delivers Integrated Automation System for Seaspan Newbuilds

Høglund Marine Solutions will deliver integrated automation system (IAS) for three newbuild LNG bunkering vessels (LNGBVs).



The IAS will seamlessly connect the cargo handling, control and electrical propulsion systems on each of the 7600m3 ships for Canadian owner Seaspan ULC. Høglund will leverage its experience from successfully developing automation systems on some of the first generation of LNGBVs, such as the MV Cardissa, an LNG bunkering vessel operating for Shell Western LNG, and the LNGBV Kairos.



A central, and standard feature of all Høglund automation systems, is Høglund Playback. Høglund Playback is a vital solution for the crew, having solved hundreds of incidents since its invention in 1995, on vessels all over the world. Using the integrated logging system, an operator can troubleshoot incidents by reviewing any alarms or events as if they were live data, giving them a highly detailed view of a potentially complex event.



With this unique tool, the crew can check the historical data from an incident such as a blackout and see exactly what went wrong. This is essential for modern vessels such as LNGBVs, with sophisticated interconnected cargo handling, cargo transfer and fuel systems.



Seafarers benefit through being able to identify the source of a system malfunction without having to spend time and money on bringing a specialist onto the ship.



Each ship will feature emerging technologies that further reduce greenhouse gas and other emissions, as well as radiated noise. The LNG bunkering vessels, being designed by VARD Marine Inc, will offer safe, efficient and economical refuelling for multiple ship types (ship-to-ship LNG bunkering), and allow for transfers to and from a wide range of terminals. They will also be able to perform coastal/short sea shipping operations.



“This is another bunker vessel application project, using our integrated solutions, for us to be involved in, highlighting the excellent reputation that Høglund has throughout the maritime industry,” said Peter Morsbach VP Sales at Høglund Marine Solutions.



“We will showcase the benefits of our advanced technology, while demonstrating Høglund’s expertise for fixing issues swiftly and supporting the yard during commissioning and installation – attributes that helped us to secure this contract. Having pioneered automation and control solutions for some of the first-generation vessels in this segment, we are proud to support the continued development of LNG bunker vessels around the world.”



Seaspan ULC, is a group of Canadian companies that are primarily involved in coastal marine, transportation, bunker fuelling, ship repair and shipbuilding services on the West Coast of North America.



CIMC SOE is a shipbuilding yard that has delivered more than 30 LNG, LEG and LPG gas carriers.

