HNLMS Pelikaan Back in Curaçao After Midlife Upgrade by Damen

By The Maritime Executive 10-02-2020 02:22:21

Since October 1, HNLMS Pelikaan is back again in the familiar waters of the Caribbean. On September 17, Damen Shipyards Den Helder delivered the HNLMS Pelikaan to the Royal Netherlands Navy (RNLN) following a mid-life upgrade lasting eight months. Following the work, the vessel, which Damen delivered to the RNLN in 2006, is ready for a further 15 years’ service.

At the end of November 2019, the Caribbean support vessel returned to the Dutch coast for the first time since she was put into service in 2006. After operating for thirteen years in the Caribbean Sea in support of maritime operations and in the delivery of humanitarian relief, it was time for major maintenance works. This took place at the Damen yards in Den Helder and Harlingen.

Works carried out included installing new nautical, communication and automation systems, galley upgrade and regular maintenance such as maintenance of the two main engines. The most important upgrade was the installation of a considerably heavier crane, the main weapon system of HNLMS Pelikaan. This crane is crucial for, among other things, being able to independently carry out emergency relief operations in the Caribbean. The crane is not only considerably heavier, more modern and more user-friendly than its predecessor, it also facilitates the use of a new fast raiding interceptor and special forces craft (FRISC). This fast and manoeuvrable craft enables HNLMS Pelikaan to act more effectively in the fight against drug smuggling. Furthermore, the scope of work involved the renewal of all onboard accommodation, including making the vessel more suitable for female passengers.

Project leader Jan-Dirk Boomsma said, “The project was not without its challenges – including of course the outbreak of the coronavirus. However, with robust safety measures in place we were able to continue the work. Thanks to the excellent cooperation with the Defence Materiel Organisation (DMO), the Naval Maintenance and Sustainment Agency (DMI) and the crew, we delivered the project to everyone’s satisfaction in a relatively short period of time.

The midlife upgrade was successfully realised, partly in close collaboration with the Dutch naval shipbuilding cluster. Alewijnse, Heinen & Hopman, Alfa Laval, Hatenboer Water, Rohde & Schwarz are a small selection of the Dutch subcontractors who have taken part in this project.

