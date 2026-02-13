Hines Furlong Line Introduces M/V Sawtooth

[By: Laborde Products]

Hines Furlong Line, Inc. introduced the M/V Sawtooth as the fourth vessel in its 11-boat new construction program powered by Mitsubishi marine engines from Laborde Products. Each vessel in the series shares the same propulsion platform, giving operators a familiar setup and simplifying long-term support.

Built by Eymard Marine Construction & Repair Inc. on the Harvey Canal, the Sawtooth is powered by two Mitsubishi S6R2 Tier 3 engines rated at 803 horsepower at 1,400 RPM. The Sawtooth also features 65kW generators supplied by Laborde Products, giving crews a familiar auxiliary power configuration that matches other vessels in the series. That familiarity reduces learning curves and keeps operations running smoothly across the fleet. Hines Furlong pointed out that consistent involvement from Laborde has helped keep the multi-vessel program on track.

“These vessels come together smoothly when every partner shows up ready to work,” said Karl Morley, Senior Engineer of New Construction & Leased Vessels at Hines Furlong. “Laborde stays plugged in from the start of the build to the day the vessel leaves the yard. That steady involvement helps us keep this series moving.”

Laborde described the Sawtooth as a powerful example of the steady progress being made across the full program.

“The Mitsubishi S6R2 gives operators a consistent engine platform they can rely on from boat to boat,” said Brian Laborde, President of Laborde Products. “That consistency matters in a multi-vessel program, where crews benefit from familiar performance characteristics and straightforward service requirements.”