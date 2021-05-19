Hill Dickinson Principal Legal Adviser to the Port of Milford Haven

Port of Milford Haven

The Port of Milford Haven has appointed Hill Dickinson as its Principal Adviser on all marine and pensions matters.

Milford Haven is the biggest port in Wales and the third largest port in the UK. It is also the UK’s leading energy port, handling 30% of all gas supplies brought into and used across the country. In 2020 the Port safely facilitated around 1800 shipping movements carrying a total of 33.5 million tonnes of cargo.

Following a comprehensive tender process, undertaken entirely remotely due to the current public health protocols, Hill Dickinson has been awarded a long-term contract to provide legal advice by the Port of Milford Haven. The relationship will be led for Hill Dickinson by Colin Lavelle, legal director within the firm’s Marine and Trade group. Colin will lead the provision of marine legal services while Paula Warnock, partner, will lead on all pensions matters.

The firm is also secondary adviser for the Port on all other legal matters where complexity may require additional input.

Paula Warnock has a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of pension schemes and more than 20 years’ experience in providing pensions advice. She chairs the North West Association of Pension Lawyers.

Colin Lavelle’s extensive experience covers a wide range of both contentious and commercial matters for a broad range of logistics, port and shipping clients.

Colin Lavelle said: “We have supported the Port of Milford Haven with their legal requirements for a number of years and are now delighted to be appointed as Principal Adviser. We look forward to working closely with the port on a range of legal matters and believe this appointment reflects the breadth of recognised expertise across various fields within Hill Dickinson.”

Jonathan Chitty, Chief Financial Officer of the Port of Milford Haven said: “Having worked with the team at Hill Dickinson previously, we are confident that their extensive knowledge and experience in marine and pension matters will be of great benefit to our organisation going forward.”

