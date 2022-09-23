HHLA Receives Sustainability Award

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) has received the “Sustainable Impact Award” (SIA) in the category “Impact on Earth”.

Oliver Dux, Managing Director of the world's first climate-neutral container terminal, HHLA's Terminal Altenwerder, and Jan-Hendrik Pietsch, Head of Sustainability at HHLA, accepted the award and expressed their gratitude for the honour. “It is important that we work consistently and holistically on the implementation of sustainability goals in order to future-proof our environment and society. As a logistics company operating throughout Europe, we at HHLA are making a contribution to this by implementing our Balanced Logistics sustainability strategy“, said Jan-Hendrik Pietsch.

“Balanced Logistics” is an integral part of HHLA's strategy and points the way forward for the company's development. The aim is to achieve a balance between economic success, good working conditions, social responsibility and environmental and climate protection. To this end, HHLA uses its strong position in seaport handling and rail freight transport to be a driver of sustainable innovations in the logistics of the future.

The "Sustainable Impact Award" honours medium-sized pioneers in the field of corporate sustainability. The aim is to support the relevance of corporate sustainability and to show how the course is being set for sustainable business models and social responsibility in German SMEs. More than 70 companies from all over Germany applied for the award in three categories this year.

