Henderson & Associates Acquires Sea Test Services PDI

[By: Henderson & Associates]

Henderson & Associates, PLLC acquires Sea Test Services’ Performance Demonstration Initiative training program for underwater magnetic particle inspection. Since 1985, Sea Test Services (STS) has been providing the underwater services industry with both topside and underwater performance demonstration initiatives and training for MT and ET, as well as FMD, Shallow and Deep Grinding for Crack Removal, Hammer Peening, and other methodologies. STS has provided NDT services for ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, and BP.

SEA TEST SERVICES (STS) has been a leader in nondestructive testing R&D and inspections in the oil and gas industry for over 30 years. The company specializes in nondestructive testing and has worked to provide safe, cost effective, and well engineered inspection technologies to industry since 1981. Sea Test Services’ “niche” is underwater NDT of offshore structures, cabling, and riser inspections, and ABS and USCG surveys for "Underwater Inspection in Lieu of Drydocking". STS writes inspection plans, bid specifications, recommended practices, and provides performance demonstration initiatives for topside and underwater inspectors. These qualifications include NDT methodologies, weld profiling, and grinding for weld repairs.

Lawrence Goldberg, founder of Sea Test Services, was recently inducted into the ADCI Divers’ Hall of Fame for his contributions in NDT and risk reduction inspections for the diving industry. Helen Goldberg, owner of STS, is the administrative assistant for R&D, inspection management, and STS’s qualification program.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.