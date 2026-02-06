Hempel Completes First Round of Successful Applications with Hempaguard NB

[By: Hempel]

Hempel has successfully completed the first ever applications of its next-generation silicone hull coating, Hempaguard NB, with one of the newbuilding vessels being Tangier Maersk - the first in a new series of six 9,000 TEU vessels ordered by Maersk. This marks an important step in extending the proven Hempaguard performance to vessels directly out of the newbuilding yard.

Applied at Yangzijiang Shipyard (YZJ) in China in October 2025, this successful result was achieved through close collaboration between YZJ, Maersk and Hempel. Even though it was the first application of Hempaguard NB, the work was carried out efficiently and without impacting the vessel’s launch schedule, underscoring the coating’s suitability for streamlined newbuilding operations.

“This milestone shows how effectively Hempaguard NB can be applied during vessel construction when shipyards, owners and Hempel’s coating and application specialists work closely together,” says Alexander Enström, Head of New Build at Hempel. “It provides a practical pathway for introducing silicone coatings in newbuilding without schedule impact.”

The successful application is viewed as a significant achievement for Hempel, Maersk and YZJ. Building on the strong results achieved during the project, additional vessels under the same contract are scheduled to be coated with Hempaguard NB during 2026.

Ole Graa Jakobsen, Head of Fleet Technology at Maersk says: “As fuel efficiency remains one of our top priorities, we are continuously refining coating solutions on our vessels to ensure optimal hydrodynamic performance. The successful application during the newbuilding process marks a significant milestone, and we see this as a step towards more efficient newbuilding workflows going forward. The strong collaboration between YZJ, Hempel and Maersk has been key in ensuring a smooth and successful application.”

Jie HONG, Director of QA&QC Department at Yangzijiang Shipyard, adds that: “Our collaboration with Hempel and Maersk on this project has clearly demonstrated that advanced silicone coatings can be applied during the newbuilding process without causing disruption or delays. This not only reinforces our confidence in adopting innovative technologies, but also provides our yard with a valuable competitive edge as we continue to pursue higher efficiency and performance in future projects.”

The results on Tangier Maersk reinforce Hempel’s dedication to developing new coating solutions in close collaboration with partners across the maritime industry, who are reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

