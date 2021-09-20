HEMEXPO Invites Visitors to New Virtual Exhibition Centre

HEMEXPO Virtual Centre Lobby

[By: HEMEXPO]

Hellenic Marine Equipment Manufacturers and Exports – a leading suppliers and exporters association for the international shipping sector has today opened the doors to its new virtual exhibition centre.

Representing Greek maritime technology specialists worldwide, the custom-built virtual platform provides visitors with round-the-clock access to a wide range of resources, information, online conferences and networking opportunities.

Visitors will be welcomed in a reception area which includes an information kiosk, media centre, resource archive and business lounge for networking and meetings. In the exhibition hall, visitors can explore members’ booths and interact directly with HEMEXPO members to find out more about the products and services on offer. The conference hall provides a space for members to host virtual events which visitors will be invited to attend.

The virtual centre also features a live chat function to support two-way communication between visitors, members and HEMEXPO representatives.

Helen Polychronopoulou, President of HEMEXPO, said: “I’m delighted to announce the launch of the virtual HEMEXPO exhibition centre, and to welcome visitors from around the world. The pandemic has changed how we do business and technology has played a significant role in facilitating business continuity and ensuring we all remain connected.

“HEMEXPO has embraced the new technological landscape to create a platform which is accessible, supports business networking and provides an exclusive area for our members to showcase their solutions and engage with customers. Creating a sustainable and accessible exhibition environment to support meaningful business interactions and collaboration was also a priority for this project, to align with or goals for the environment while continuing to support our members and the wider industry. This has been an exciting project for HEMEXPO, and we look forward to welcoming visitors at the centre soon.”

The virtual platform will complement live events and business interactions. To access the HEMEXPO virtual exhibition centre, visit: https://www.hemexpocenter.com/

