Headway Carbon Capture and Storage System Approved by DNV

Image courtesy of DNV

[By: DNV]

Recently, the carbon capture and storage system (CCS) independently developed by Headway Technology Group (Qingdao) Co., Ltd. obtained the Approval of Principle (AIP) certificate officially issued by the DNV Classification Society, and this made Headway one of the few companies in this field in the world with this recognition. Headway CCS system stands out with many advantages such as small size, low power consumption, convenient operation, etc. Headway has a number of patents and software copyrights, which enable the providing of energy-saving and efficient solutions for ships, in order to cope with CO2 emission reduction target.

It is reported that the Headway carbon capture and storage system (CCS) is based on the EEXI and CII rules issued by the IMO in 2021. It can work under various working loads when the ship is sailing, and can autonomously calculate and adjust the CO2 collection ratio to meet the request of IMO new regulations for the limits of EEXI and CII. In addition, Headway can also carry out customized layout design of each part of the module of the CCS system, to make it suitable for different ship spaces.

CCS system is considered to be the most economical and feasible way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions on a large scale and slow down global warming. The system is capable of capturing and storing CO2 and other greenhouse gases (GHGs) produced by the engines onboard the ship. Indicating by Headway engineers, the CCS system of the traditional land-based technical route meets big challenge for the operating environment on board. Since the establishment of the project in 2018, the Headway R&D team has conducted applicability research on various ship decarbonization methods, combined with ship operating conditions and offshore working environment, and developed a CCS system using hypergravity technology, which has small size, low power consumption, low cost, convenient operation and many other advantages. It can provide energy-saving and efficient solutions for ships to cope with CO2 emission reduction policy.

Headway, as a high-tech enterprise with the purpose of scientific and technological innovation, has independently developed and launched high-profile marine products such as new marine fuel (LNG/LPG, methanol) supply system and marine exhaust gas cleaning system in recent years, which have been recognized by various customers. Next, Headway will continue the effort to introduce upgraded solutions and high-end products which are suitable for ship installation for global partners, and contribute to the carbon emission reduction and sustainable development of the shipping industry.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.