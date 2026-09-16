HD Hyundai Samho, ClassNK Sign MOU for LNG Carrier Design

[By HD Hyundai Samho]

HD Hyundai Samho Co., Ltd. and ClassNK have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for joint development of an LNG carrier design incorporating the forthcoming amendments to the International Code for the Construction and Equipment of Ships Carrying Liquefied Gases in Bulk (IGC Code). The signing ceremony was held at Gastech 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The amendments to the IGC Code are expected to be adopted at the 112th session of the IMO Maritime Safety Committee (MSC 112) in December 2026. Following adoption, the revised requirements are scheduled to enter into force on July 1, 2028.

Prior to the application of the amended IGC Code, HD Hyundai Samho and ClassNK will jointly undertake a technical review of an LNG carrier design reflecting the amended requirements.

The review will mainly address:

? Emergency shutdown arrangements for valves connected to cargo tanks

? Material requirements for exposed cargo piping

? Interlocking and accumulation-pressure requirements for cargo tank pressure relief valves

? Risk-based cargo tank filling limits

The roles of each party are as follows?

? HD Hyundai Samho: Development of an LNG carrier design reflecting the amended IGC Code requirements

? ClassNK: Review of the design based on the amended IGC Code requirements

Through this collaboration, HD Hyundai Samho expects to minimize future design rework resulting from the implementation of the amended regulations and provide shipowners with an early and technically validated design solution compliant with the new requirements. ClassNK will contribute to the smooth implementation of the amended IGC Code and the assurance of safety through its technical review in accordance with the amended requirements.

Mr. Hak-Mu Shim, Executive Vice President and Head of the Design Division at HD Hyundai Samho, commented:

“This collaboration represents an important milestone in proactively incorporating new international requirements into LNG carrier design. By combining ClassNK's regulatory expertise with HD Hyundai Samho's LNG carrier design and shipbuilding capabilities, we aim to deliver safer and more competitive vessels to our customers.”

Mr. Hayato Suga, President & CEO of ClassNK, commented:

“As the international regulatory environment continues to evolve, close collaboration between shipbuilders and classification societies is becoming increasingly important. Through this project, we look forward to working together with HD Hyundai Samho to verify compliance with the amended IGC Code at an early stage and facilitate its practical implementation in vessel design, thereby contributing to the realization of safer and more efficient LNG transportation.”