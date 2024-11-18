HD Hyundai Infracore, Amogy, & SK Innovation Forge Alliance

[By: Amogy]

Amogy, a provider of mature, scalable, and efficient ammonia-to-power solutions, HD Hyundai Infracore Co. (HDI), and SK Innovation Co. (SKI) have announced a strategic partnership to jointly develop a distributed power generation system that integrates their respective technologies. This new system will combine HDI’s HX22 100% hydrogen engine (the “HDI Engine”) with Amogy’s ammonia cracking technology, which uses state-of-the-art catalyst materials to break down ammonia into hydrogen at lower reaction temperatures with high durability. By combining Amogy’s technology with the HDI Engine, this new integrated system promises a cost-effective ammonia-to-power solution, optimized to advance the decarbonization of distributed power generation in the South Korea power market.

Through the partnership, the companies plan to explore the long-term commercial viability and opportunities presented by the combined power generation system. This partnership aligns with the goals of the South Korean government to promote clean hydrogen and ammonia-based power generation under the Clean Hydrogen Portfolio Standard (CHPS) starting this year.

“Together with HDI and SKI, we can set new standards in sustainable energy,” says Seonghoon Woo, CEO at Amogy. “This collaboration not only advances our mission to provide clean energy solutions but also supports South Korea’s ambitions for a cleaner, greener future. We look forward to working together to turn this innovative vision into a reality.”