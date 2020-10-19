Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions Selects Oceaneering for ROV and Support

Today, Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions announced that it has selected Oceaneering International Inc for ROV and Support services onboard its four US Flagged Jones act compliant vessels.

Under the agreement, Oceaneering will provide eight Millennium Plus ROV systems, personnel and accompanying survey suites in a multi-year deal supporting Harvey Gulf Subsea as they move ahead with plans to become a bespoke solution provider for Gulf of Mexico.

CEO of Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions and Harvey Gulf International Marine, Shane Guidry, commented:

“Our US Flag, Jones Act Fleet are the premier constructions assets in the Gulf of Mexico. Our investment in powerful, modern, fuel efficient and built for purpose platforms continues to pay dividends. It allows our vessels to transit faster and DP in higher currents and heavier sea conditions with lower fuel consumption and carbon emissions than our competitors. Once outfitted with batteries, the fleet will further reduce carbon emissions thus helping our clients with meeting their decarbonizing goals. Additionally, both the 165MT and 250MT class vessels lower more weight faster and safer than our competition’s comparable assets. This gives our clients a higher safety factory when lowering and lifting and reduces liability exposure. These vessels were built with efficiency and safety as cornerstones of their designs to save our client’s time and money.

After reviewing the needs of our clients, stretching from well intervention and hydrate remediation to deep water lifts and IMR services, creating an integrated solution provider became obvious. Coupling the best vessels in the Gulf of Mexico with the best ROV solution provider made the best possible sense. I whole heartedly believe Harvey Gulf and Oceaneering’s ROV division can and will deliver the safest most reliable service of any US company in the subsea space. I want to thank everyone working with us at Oceaneering, as well as my team, all of whom worked diligently to form a new world class venture today. With Oceaneering’s expertise with ROV operations, Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions will very quickly become the premier subsea solutions provider in the Gulf of Mexico. We all look forward to servicing all of our customers’ subsea needs.”

Leading Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions is Edward Galloway. Ed commented: “Aligning with the Global leader in the ROV industry and positioning them on the most versatile fleet of Jones act vessels in the GOM will provide seamless operations and value to the market for many years to come”

