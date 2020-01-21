Harvey Gulf International Marine Hires John Dunn

John Dunn, formerly of Oceaneering, has been hired to assemble and manage a highly experienced subsea vessel management team, as CEO Shane Guidry looks to grow Harvey Gulf’s subsea business.

Prior to Oceaneering, Dunn was the director of operations at Meridian Ocean Services, a sub-sea service provider acquired by Oceaneering in 2016. He is also an unlimited USCG chief engineer and worked for Chevron Shipping’s tanker and FPSO fleets.

In connection with the announcement, Guidry commented: “I’m very happy to welcome John to my executive management team. John spent the last three years overseeing chartered vessel fleet operations and marine assurance at Oceaneering. He brings with him a world of subsea knowledge and experience that we absolutely intend to build on. John will be working very closely with our subsea partners, customers and crews. He will manage operations and technical sales of Harvey’s four subsea vessels, and also look for additional vessels to purchase in order to further enhance our global business.”

“I am very excited about the opportunity to join Harvey Gulf and work with Mr. Guidry and his exceptional team. It’s a unique and exciting challenge to manage his high spec vessels and build a forward-looking team that can grow and service our clients’ current and future needs worldwide.” said Dunn.

