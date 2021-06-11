Harvey Gulf Announces International Expansion & Reflagging of Vessels

Image courtesy of Harvey Gulf

Today, Harvey Gulf International Marine announced term contracts in both Mexico and Trinidad, along with the reflagging of two additional Platform Supply Vessels, 1 x 230’ class and 1 x 250’ class, into Mexico, both with contract commitments. The company also announced the signing of 547-day contracts for two 250’ class Mexican flag vessels already in the country, and one 700-day contract for its DPS2 FSV, Harvey Clipper.

Harvey Gulf CEO commented, “We, along with our partner, are continuing to build relationships in Mexico by delivering vessel services that are just so exemplary, compared to our competitors, that we are the go-to-guys now in Mexico. Likewise, in 2021, we have extended our world-class safety and service in Trinidad by signing contracts for two 310’ and one 290’ Platform Supply Vessels, thus allowing us to become the premier source for vessels that deliver operational and safety excellence in that area, as well. We want to thank all of our employees who continue to allow Harvey to deliver the safest, most reliable service our customers can experience.”

