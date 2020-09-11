Harvey Gulf Announces 300’ US Flagged PSV Harvey Hawk

By The Maritime Executive 09-09-2020 06:47:48

Today, Harvey Gulf announced that, in addition to its new two million gallon diesel bunkering facility in Port Fourchon, LA, it will now offer a full service fuel carrying vessel solely dedicated to offshore fuel and water deliveries, through the conversion of Harvey’s 300’ PSV Harvey Hawk. The vessel will be able to carry 800,000 gallons of fuel per trip offshore. Harvey Gulf advised that it will offer competitive pricing on 30, 60, and 90 day payment terms for both fuel, and vessel delivery offshore.

