Hansa Tankers & StormGeo Join for Improved Environmental Performance

The Norwegian pool operator Hansa Tankers announced its partnership with StormGeo, a leading provider of weather intelligence and decision-support solutions for the shipping industry and part of Alfa Laval, to roll out the fleet performance management software s-Insight to all vessels in its pool.

Hansa Tankers is a leading pool operator of stainless-steel tonnage. Founded in 2010, the company’s pool has grown from an initial three vessels to more than 50 chemical tanker vessels ranging in size from 19,000 to 33,000 deadweight tonnage (DWT).

Having a high focus on sustainability, Hansa Tankers now rolls out StormGeo’s s-Insight to establish a unified data collection system that enables the pool and its partners to document and assess the environmental performance of their vessels.

Partnering with StormGeo will help Hansa Tankers seamlessly transfer voyage data in real-time to improve ship-to-shore communication, adding insight into their bunker management, reducing CO2 emissions of their fleet, and further strengthening their focus on increasing the pool’s fleet-wide sustainability.

“StormGeo’s s-Insight provides tools that assist us in managing the environmental and commercial performance of our entire fleet in one dashboard. By also adding weather and routing data to the operator decision-making toolbox, we gain new and actionable insights that enable immediate, measurable CO2 impact on our trade, which in turn will positively enhance the pool’s financial performance and environmental footprint in the coming years,” says Torfin Eide, COO at Hansa Tankers.

s-Insight is a customizable fleet management system that integrates and organizes weather, voyage reporting, sensor data, performance levers, and expert assistance in one powerful analytics tool. The solution gives vessel owners, operators, and managers timely and actionable information to maximize voyage and vessel performance. In addition, its reliable data reporting system ensures the fleet is always compliant.

For Hansa Tankers, s-Insight provides opportunities to monitor the environmental impact on emissions, improve environmental performance, and keep the fleet compliant with EU MRV, IMO DCS, the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), and Sea Cargo Charter regulations. Particularly useful is the new CII Simulator, a key module in s-Insight and a tool that monitors CII compliance status and reveals the impact of commercial parameters on CII ratings.

“StormGeo’s powerful and actionable CII Simulator gives us a tool enabling a better understanding of the commercial impact of the CII in our trades,” Eide says. “We acknowledge that the earlier we integrate CII simulation into our daily operations and decision making, the better we can manage the impact on CII performance and thereby enhance our competitive advantage in the market.”

Partnering with StormGeo will help Hansa Tankers showcase the effect of vessel and cargo consolidation to its charterers and other stakeholders by:

Simulating the CO2 impact on the estimate and voyage levels to provide an overview of pre-fixture and post-fixture emissions results.

Calculating the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) based on validated data per voyage and year, including projections for future compliance.

Simplifying and streamlining the Sea Cargo Charter reporting process for both the pool and its counterparties.

“s-Insight also presents an opportunity for our pool participants to assess their performance and environmental footprint through diverse, investigative, and out-of-the-box system features. Participants can thereby also use s-Insight to validate any measures taken towards improving operational energy efficiency and reducing the carbon footprint with KPIs for continuous monitoring of their own vessel performance,” Eide concludes.

s-Insight is part of StormGeo’s innovative software and services s-Suite for shipping customers, a complete one-stop solution to optimize time, fuel, and vessel performance while ensuring navigational and environmental performance.

StormGeo helps shipping companies prepare for increasingly stringent environmental requirements and reach ambitious sustainability targets. StormGeo and Alfa Laval will participate in SMM Hamburg, Stand #A1 226 on 6 – 9 September 2022 to discuss new solutions that help the maritime industry decarbonize its operations and meet environmental requirements.

At SMM Hamburg, StormGeo will host a range of speaker presentations in Room Osaka 3 to share new insights on sustainability and discuss new solutions for decarbonization. These events will feature StormGeo experts in addition to Arne Schulz-Heimbeck (DNV), Barry Authers (DNV), and Niclas Dahl (AlfaWall Oceanbird). Click here to learn more and save your seat.

