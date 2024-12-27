Hamburg Terminals Opt for Steelpaint's New Corrosion Protection System

[By: Steelpaint GmbH]

German container terminals are applying Steelpaint’s new corrosion protection system, Stelcatec, to repair existing paintwork on ZPMC ship-to-shore cranes, following the Chinese manufacturer’s seal of approval in 2023.

Stelcatec the world’s first low-VOC, isocyanate-free polyurethane coating system, is being used to repair damaged original coatings on ZPMC cranes operated at container terminals in Hamburg, Bremerhaven and Wilhelmshaven.

Ahrensburg-based Adamium, which is contracted to maintain the terminals’ cranes, has completed work at the Wilhelmshaven terminal and will now carry out remedial coatings work to cranes at Hamburg and Bremerhaven over the next two to three years.

Dmitry Gromilin, Chief Technical Supervisor at Steelpaint, said: “When protective coatings on ship-to-shore cranes get damaged a two-component epoxy is typically used for spot repairs, but if you don’t get the mixing right, the paint will blister and be ineffective in protecting against corrosion. It’s a long process and curing takes time.”

A two-component epoxy application can take weeks before an STS crane or gantry can return to normal operations. This is because drying time is heavily dependent on substrate temperatures. And if this is too low and the ambient temperature rises, the temperature difference can preclude these coatings from being applied until more favourable conditions prevail.

“Taking a ship-to-shore crane out of commission costs the terminal money, delaying container loading/unloading operations. They wanted a ZPMC-approved one-component system that would obviate mixing errors, reduce material waste, speed up the drying process and reduce the time cranes are out of service,” said Steelpaint Sales Director Frank Müller.

“With Stelcatec-L, the coating can be applied and cured within a working day,” he said.

The decision to select the new coating follows successful patch testing on equipment operated by one of Europe’s largest container terminals and logistics groups. The success of these trials and subsequent testing by ZPMC led to the original equipment manufacturer certifying Stelcatec for use on existing and newbuild cranes.

Achim Wallat, Adamium Project Manager, said: “Terminal operators want an effective, reliable and safe corrosion protection system capable of reducing maintenance costs and downtime. Compared to two-component epoxies, Stelcatec-L is a very impressive, durable coating system that we now specify for all our crane refurbishment projects.”

Taking four years’ research and development, Stelcatec is a single-pack moisture-curing paint based on a polyurethane free of isocyanates. With a very low solvent content, the new coating can be applied by brush, roller or spray in temperatures ranging from -5°C to 50°C and environments where relative humidity is as high as 98%.

Suitable for protecting steel exposed to corrosivity category C5, and meeting ISO12944 standards for 25 years’ protection, the Stelcatec range offers rapid drying times and high dry film thickness (DFT) of between 80 and 120µm.

“It is ideally suited for maintenance projects where time is of the essence,” said Müller. “As Stelcatec can be applied 24/7, nighttime repairs are possible, reducing the time and costs associated with touch up work. Terminal operators no longer have to take a crane out of service for weeks on end for coatings work.”

Operators of terminals in Asia are currently patch testing the Stelcatec technology, with Steelpaint expecting orders for full coat applications in coming months.