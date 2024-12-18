Guy Hindley Appointed New Baltic Exchange Chairman

[By: Baltic Exchange Council]

Guy Hindley has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Baltic Exchange Council, with effect from 1 January 2025, following the leadership of Lord Jeffrey Mountevans who has held the position for the past two years.

Guy Hindley, who has served on the Baltic Exchange Council since January 2019, has a long and distinguished career in maritime sector, including his role as Managing Partner of Dry Cargo division at Howe Robinson, where he has been a key figure since for nearly four decades.

His leadership role at Howe Robinson includes overseeing operations and contributing to the company's position in the global shipping market. His deep-rooted experience in maritime and shipbroking is set to support the Baltic Exchange's mission to advance shipping standards and services globally.

Mark Jackson, Chief Executive of the Baltic Exchange, said, "I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Lord Mountevans for his leadership as Chairman since 2023, and we look forward to working closely with Guy Hindley as he takes on his new role. His vast experience and strategic insight into the maritime world will greatly benefit the Baltic Exchange and its members in the years ahead," Mark said.

In his own statement, Guy Hindley noted, “Baltic Exchange has always been at the heart of the global maritime community. I look forward to working closely with its members to ensure that Baltic Exchange continues to lead the way in providing trusted data and services that support the maritime industry during this critical time of transformation.”

The Baltic Exchange Council is the organisation’s governing body that sets its strategy for membership services, social responsibility and charities, as well as relationships with members, government, regulatory bodies and the wider shipping industry.