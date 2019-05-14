Gulf Island Delivers Third Z-Tech 30-80 Terminal/Escort Tug

By MarEx 2019-05-14 21:54:12

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (“Gulf Island” or the “Company”), announced that its Shipyard Division has successfully delivered the M/V Connolly M, a Z-Tech 30-80 Terminal/Escort Tug to Bay Houston Towing Company.

The M/V Connelly M was designed by Robert Allan Ltd of Vancouver, BC. and built at Gulf Island’s, Jennings, Louisiana facilities. The vessel will be operated by G&H Towing on behalf of Bay Houston Towing Company. Gulf Island is currently building seven (7) sister vessels that are at various stages of construction.

The M/V Connelly M has the following characteristics:

Dimensions (Overall): 98’6” x 42’8” x 16’5”

Total Horsepower: 6,772

Main Propulsion: 2 X Caterpillar 3516 E “C Rating” Tier 4, 2 X 3386 @ 1800 rpm

Bollard Pull (tugs): 80 Tonnes

Z-Drive: 2 X Shottell SRP 510 FP

Classification/Certification: ABS, A1, AMS, Towing Vessel, Escort

