Gulf Island Announces Appointment of Christian Vaccari

By MarEx 2019-06-06 05:46:15

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFI) has appointed Christian Vaccari as Executive Vice President of its Shipyard Division. Vaccari previously served as Senior Vice President, Business Development of the Shipyard Division.

Kirk Meche, President & CEO of Gulf Island, commented, “I am thrilled to have Chris lead our Shipyard Division. Chris’ extensive experience in the shipbuilding industry makes him uniquely qualified to oversee the operations of this Division.”

