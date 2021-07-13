Gulf Asia-Pacific Completes Purchase of Ocean Tankers Assets

[By: Gulf Asia Pacific]

Gulf Asia-Pacific Pte. Ltd, a subsidiary of Gulf Oil International Ltd, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of the lubricant blending plant with wharf access, storage tank farm and terminal facility from Ocean Tankers (Pte.) Ltd, located in the Tuas region of Singapore.

Mike Jones, CEO of Gulf Oil International, said “We are pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of the Tuas Facility from Ocean Tankers (Pte.) Ltd. This is a strategic opportunity for Gulf to invest further in the Marine segment and grow its market share in Marine lubricants and other services. It will also provide a regional hub for our Gulf Asia-Pacific business to accelerate our growth plans in South East Asia within the automotive sector, as well as continue to support and grow the existing customer base of Ocean Tankers (Pte.) Ltd. We are also delighted to welcome the associated employees to the global Gulf family.”

