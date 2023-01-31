GTT To Do Tank Design for Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries LNG Carriers

GTT announces that it has received, at the beginning of 2023, an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG Carriers (LNGC), on behalf of a European shipowner.

GTT will design the tanks of these two vessels, which will each offer a total cargo capacity of 174,000 m3 and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the third and the fourth quarters of 2026.

