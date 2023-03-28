GTT to Design Tanks for Samsung on Floating Liquified Natural Gas Unit

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG), on behalf of an Asian company.

With a total storage capacity of 200,000 m3, this FLNG will be the first fitted with the membrane containment system Mark III Flex developed by GTT.

Its delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO, said: "We are proud to be involved in the construction of this FLNG. Thanks to our Mark III Flex technology, this FLNG will benefit from the best thermal performance available today. This new order brings to five the number of FLNGs fitted with GTT technologies."

About GTT

GTT is a technological expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gases. For over 50 years, GTT has been designing and providing cutting-edge technologies for a better energy performance, which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, land storage, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops systems dedicated to the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a full range of services, including digital services in the field of Smart Shipping. The Group is also active in hydrogen through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers notably for the production of green hydrogen.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120, Stoxx Europe 600 and MSCI Small Cap indices.



