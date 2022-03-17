GTT to Design LNG Tanks for Pacific International Lines & Jiangnan

GTT has received an order from its partner the Chinese shipyard Jiangnan for the LNG fuel tank design of four very large LNG-fueled container vessels, able to carry 14,000 containers each, on behalf of Pacific International Lines (“PIL”), a leading shipping line in Asia.

The LNG fuel tank of each vessel will offer a capacity of 13,800 m3 and will be fitted with the Mark III membrane containment system. These tanks will include unique features to facilitate a potential conversion of these vessels to ammonia, giving PIL greater operational flexibility in case of changes in environmental regulations.

In addition to the engineering services and on-site technical assistance, GTT will assist PIL through every step of their first LNG-fueled project: commissioning of the LNG tank, first LNG bunkering operations, as well as further specific LNG operations and maintenance of the vessels. Moreover, GTT will provide LNG training for the crews, supported by its proprietary G-Sim® training simulator, which replicates the future LNG operations of the vessels. PIL will also benefit from the availability of the HEARS® emergency response service with 24/7 technical assistance.

The vessels will also be fitted with the “GTT Digital” platform, a Smart Shipping solution for monitoring and optimising their operational performance as well as their environmental footprint.

Vessels deliveries are scheduled between the second half of 2024 and the first half of 2025.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: “We are very pleased that PIL has selected our fuel tank and that the collaboration with Jiangnan continues with this new order. We are convinced that LNG is the solution of choice to reduce the shipping industry’s carbon footprint. The ammonia compatibility of the vessels ordered also offers greater flexibility and demonstrates GTT's continued commitment to securing ship owners’ investments in a context where they must constantly adapt to environmental regulations.”

