GTT Receives Tank Design Order for Two New LNG Carriers

[By: GTT]

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNGC1, on behalf of an European ship owner.

These two LNG carriers will have a total LNG tank capacity of 174,000 m3 per ship and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, developed by GTT.

Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled for the last quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2026.

