GTT Receives New Tanks Design Order from Samsung Heavy Industries

[By: GTT]

GTT announces that it has been chosen, by its partner the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier (LNGC).

This LNG carrier will have a total LNG tank capacity of 180,000 m3 and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, developed by GTT.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.