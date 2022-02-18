GTT Obtains Tank Design Order for Four New LNG Carriers for DSME

[By: GTT]

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the tank design of four new LNGCs1 on behalf of the Greek ship-owner Maran Gas Maritime.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessels which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the GTT NO96 GW membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled for the third and fourth quarters of 2025.

