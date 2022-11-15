GTT and Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Partner for Eight LNG Carriers

[By: GTT]

Paris – November 15th, 2022. GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. for the tank design of eight new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGC), on behalf of several Asian ship owners.

GTT will design the tanks of these eight vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the NO96 membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the third quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2027.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.