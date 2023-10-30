GTT and Deltamarin Secure AiP from LR for Design of LNG Dual-Fuel VLCC

[By: GTT]

GTT and Deltamarin have obtained an Approval in Principle (AIP) from Lloyd's Register for their innovative design of a dual-fuel Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), which incorporates a 12,500m3 LNG tank equipped with GTT's Mark III Flex technology.

The newly developed LNG-powered VLCC meets with current and future environmental objectives, and features GTT's Mark III Flex membrane, which enables a safe and efficient LNG storage. The concept developed by GTT aims at maximising vessel autonomy thanks to a large-capacity tank, giving ship-owners and charterers the benefit of longer trade navigation with a single refuelling operation, without any impact on cargo capacity.

Deltamarin and GTT explored various configurations and solutions to integrate this cutting-edge tank into the design. By leveraging advanced simulation tools and a holistic approach, the project not only delivers a LNG-powered vessel, but also sets new standards in energy efficiency and emissions reduction for VLCCs.

This innovative design fully complies with the environmental regulations set forth by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) until 2030. Compared to traditional oil-fuelled tankers, this LNG-fuelled VLCC design reduces CO2 emissions by at least 20%, while extending the operational range of vessels without compromising cargo capacity.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, commented: "We are very pleased to have received this Approval in Principle from Lloyd's Register, which reflects the hard work and collaboration of the GTT and Deltamarin teams. Our LNG-fuelled VLCC design is a step toward a greener maritime industry, reducing emissions and extending operational range while maintaining cargo capacity."

Kristian Knaapi, Sales Manager of Deltamarin, declared: “Deltamarin is proud to receive the Approval in Principle together with our trusted partners GTT and Lloyd’s Register. Sustainability in the maritime industry is a driving force for Deltamarin, and this AIP for a LNG-fuelled VLCC design is a clear indication that we are on the right path towards decarbonisation. With our long-term partner GTT, we are constantly seeking new alternative designs and solutions to reduce emissions in shipping.”

Panos Mitrou, Lloyd’s Register Global Gas Segment Director, said: “Lloyd’s Register is delighted to award an AiP for this innovative design of an LNG-fuelled very large crude carrier. The design allows for greater autonomy without affecting cargo capacity, making the vessel more flexible and resilient in a stretched and growing LNG bunkering supply chain. While the use of LNG as a fuel today helps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from shipping, the possibility of using cleaner alternative blends or CO2 capture technologies will enable this VLCC concept to meet future environmental standards throughout its lifecycle.”