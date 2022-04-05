GTMaritime Saves Time with GTReplicate V2 Ship-Shore File Share Launch

Leading provider of secure data communications software to the shipping industry, GTMaritime, has launched a new version of GTReplicate, as part of its continuous evolution of solutions to meet specific customer needs.

By enabling the replication of data between ship and shore, GTReplicate offers proven and significant reductions in administration time and cost for IT departments, based on capabilities built into GTMaritime’s FastNet data transfer platform. The company recently added the SharePoint integration function Cloud Bridge, so that GTReplicate users can also gain access to cloud-based storage facilities.



Based on user experience, GTMaritime is now ready to unveil GTReplicate V2, whose reinforced security and in-service stability are included in a range of enhancements designed to accelerate uptake.



The additional product features available from GTReplicate V2, include:



Email integration – customers can now define replication jobs that send or receive data from email sources

Pre/post job commands – define commands to run before and after data replication to control other applications

Post task copy – the ability to move data to another location or archive following replication

Variables – define variables against vessels which can be built into job definitions for simpler configuration

Data transfer monitoring – monitor the status of data transfers from the GTReplicate dashboard

Email notifications – customers can now activate email notifications to receive updates on job events such as transfers or errors

Intelligent data syncing – when replacing other solutions, GTReplicate can validate existing data in the target location, and will only transfer data that has not already been replicated.

GTRAFT migration - now able to replace all the functions of our legacy product, GTRAFT, and so much more.



GTMaritime Global Commercial Director, Mike McNally, said: “At GTMaritime we always put the needs of our customers first and we are continuously developing and improving our solutions to address both customer and industry needs as they evolve.



“GTReplicate V2 is a smart solution which allows IT managers to configure, monitor and execute simultaneous file transfer solutions; its powerful scheduler allows necessary tasks to be executed without human intervention. As part of our continuous product improvement process, we have added a host of new features to the GTReplicate product roadmap to further support our customers operations, and deliver greater control, security and flexibility.”

