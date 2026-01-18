South Africa Probes Unauthorized Iranian Participation in Naval Exercise

The South African Defence Ministry has set up a Board of Inquiry to find out why President Cyril Ramaphosa’s instructions that Iran was not to participate in Exercise Will for Peace 2026 were not respected.

The sea-going phase of the exercise which took place on January 13 and 14 involved five ships: Russian Steregushchiy Class corvette Stoykiy (F545), the Chinese People Liberation Army (PLA) Navy Type 052DL guided-missile destroyer Tangshan (D1220), the UAE Gowind-2500 Class corvette Bani Yas (P110), the South African Valour Class frigate SAS Amatola (F145) and the Iranian Navy (Nedaja)’s corvette IRINS Naghdi (F82) all set to sea from the Simon’s Town Naval Base on the morning of January 13 and returned the following evening. The Iranians claimed this phase of the exercise had included a live-fire element.

The Nedaja’s IRINS Makran (K441), the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy ship IRIS Shahid Mahdavi (L110-3) and the Chinese PLAN replenishment ship CNS Taihu (K889) stayed at rest and did not participate in the sea phase.

While potentially IRINS Naghdi merely observed the other four ships exercising from afar, Iran’s Press TV published a triumphant statement welcoming IRINS Naghdi’s participation in the exercise.

South Africa’s naval chief Rear Admiral Monde Lobese was later on January 16 seen visiting all three Iranian ships and meeting with the Iranian commander of the 103rd Flotilla Captain Emad Nejad Moridi (top image). According to the Iranians, both agreed to boost maritime links between the two countries.

Nejada personnel form up for the final parade on January 16 (Press TV)

By setting up a Board of Enquiry, Defence Minister Angie Motshekga appears intent on deflecting any personal blame, which predictably will conclude that the Iranians did not participate in the exercise but merely observed it. Constitutional improprieties which occurred are likely to be ignored, a position which may be tested if there is any reaction to the exercise from the United States.

After a final parade on January 16, all the visiting ships are due to leave the Simon’s Town Naval Base on January 18. It has not yet been established whether the Nedaja’s 104th Flotilla, which has not been identified but apparently departed Bandar Abbas in company with the 103rd Flotilla, will close up for the return journey.