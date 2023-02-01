Grupo ETE Chosen as Agent for GAC Pindar in Cape Verde

Being one of the most well-known and experienced maritime logistics group, with a strong contribution to the maritime and logistics sector in Cape Verde, Grupo ETE, has been appointed as agents for GAC Pindar to deliver logistics support in the country. With a presence for over 30 years in Cape Verde, Grupo ETE delivers support across the nation’s nine islands, including shipping services, logistics and additional activities in emerging markets including offshore, oil and gas, superyacht and cruise sectors.



Launched in 2011, GAC Pindar was formed through a strategic partnership between the global shipping, marine and logistics provider, GAC Group, and Pindar, which has delivered support to the sailing sector since 1980. Operating as part of GAC Services (UK) Ltd, its team provides logistics services for the marine sport, leisure and events community worldwide.



GAC Pindar is recognised globally as the official logistics provider for World Sailing, Foiling Youth World Series, the GC32 Racing Tour and The Ocean Race. It is the first company ever to be appointed Official Logistics Provider three times since the first edition of the iconic race in 1973.



Jorge Mauricio, Board Member for Grupo ETE in Cape Verde, said , “We are thrilled to be supporting GAC Pindar, a globally renowned brand responsible for supporting major international marine sport events,” he said. “A key to success lies not only in identifying business opportunities, and harnessing Cape Verde’s potential for foreign investment, but also making constant improvements to our offering through strong alliances with peers, as demonstrated with GAC Pindar. Furthermore, our partners and customers also benefit from a solid international path with more than 86 years of experience, where we remain a progressive and forward-thinking group of companies. We are always keen to work with fellow like-minded organisations, with whom we share core values, and a desire to deliver the very highest standards of logistics support.”



Regarded as Portugal’s largest Portuguese maritime and logistics group Grupo ETE is active across all the main ports in mainland Portugal, Azores, Madeira and Cape Verde, providing a range of fully integrated logistics services. Key maritime services include technical and maritime consultancy, shipping maintenance, anchorage and berth reservations, customs clearance formalities, yacht fuel bunkering, oils, fresh water and provisioning, logistics services, storage and naval repair.



The firm’s 24/7 ‘round-the-clock’ support is designed to ensure a smooth and quick transition in and out of all ports with tailor-made solutions produced according to clients’ specifications.



Jeremy Troughton, General Manager of GAC Pindar said: “We are looking forward to developing our relationship with Grupo ETE in Cape Verde as we widen our presence at key safe havens for yachts on trans-oceanic races, trips and deliveries.”



Mr Jorge Mauricio added that as part of Grupo ETE, the role of sustainability forms a key component of its companies’ future operational strategy. “We've recently released our first Sustainability Report, where the operations in Cape Verde are strongly highlighted,” said Mr Mauricio. “There is growing global awareness of the importance of protecting and preserving Small Islands Developing States (SIDS) such as Cape Verde, which face a unique set of social, economic and environmental vulnerabilities. Being established in this region for several years we understand these challenges and are committed to building greater awareness while ensuring a direct contribution to the sustainable development of Cape Verde.”

