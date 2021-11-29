Griffon Hoverwork Wins £25M Japan Export Deal

[By: Griffon Hoverwork]

Southampton-UK based hovercraft manufacturer Griffon Hoverwork is celebrating after landing one of its biggest ever deals, worth more than £25 million, to supply three of its latest 12000TD craft to Japan.

The deal with the Oita Prefecture government will see the hovercraft providing a vital passenger service connecting Oita Airport in Kunisaki with Oita City, improving access and reintroducing a ferry route last used about 10 years ago.

Work on the first hovercraft will start at the end of January 2022, with the final craft set to be delivered to the customer before January 2024. The Griffon Hoverwork design team is working with the Japanese Government and Japanese suppliers to adapt the 12000TD’s design to local requirements. The 23.7m long craft will carry approximately 80 people with a payload of 12 tonnes and top speed of 45 knots (see notes to editors for full specification). It has proved to be a versatile and efficient passenger hovercraft, with the ability to transport high passenger numbers quickly and comfortably and has also been adapted to support critical NHS ambulance transfers.

Adrian Went, Managing Director at Griffon Hoverwork, said: “Overseas clients continue to come to Griffon for the quality that we deliver.

“Our team are all very much looking forward to working with this latest esteemed customer and providing them with the latest British developed technology. Our work will also allow the restart of a dependable hovercraft passenger route serving the people and visitors of Oita.”

He added: “The project will provide opportunities across the range of roles in our business, from graduate engineers, through supply chain activity to the complete range of marine workshop skills.”

The deal is the latest in a series of export wins secured by Griffon Hoverwork, which has a history of designing and building hovercraft in and around the Solent area that spans more than 60 years. Earlier this year the company delivered two of its new 995ED craft to clients in Hong Kong and Estonia.

