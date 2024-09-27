Greensea IQ & Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution Establish a Partnership

[By: Greensea IQ]

Greensea IQ, a leader in ocean robotics technology, has announced a strategic partnership with Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) to provide greater diversity of access and accelerate scientific innovation and discovery in the ocean. This operational collaboration with WHOI’s Deep Submergence Laboratory (DSL) and the National Deep Submergence Facility (NDSF), hosted at WHOI, combines Greensea IQ's class-leading expertise in navigation, robotics, remote operations, and user interface systems with WHOI's outstanding reputation as a world leader in deep-sea exploration capabilities and expertise in the design and construction of underwater systems for scientific research. The partnership will create scalable systems to support a wide range of oceanographic research, increasing access to the deep ocean. In addition, technologies and systems developed under this partnership will focus on improving operational efficiency, increasing compatibility with existing systems, and creating and supporting the tele-operation of ROVs.

The primary objective of the partnership between Greensea IQ and NDSF is to create an environment of open collaboration that will facilitate the integration of existing as well as new subsea platforms, that will benefit all of science and discovery in the ocean. Greensea IQ’s open architecture platform will provide the backbone for these developments. The adoption of common standards, tools, and technologies that are shared throughout the community via NDSF will modernize and strengthen the deep submergence capability within the US.

“Two technology leaders, WHOI and Greensea IQ, are collaborating to break down barriers that often hinder innovation, leveraging their combined strengths to advance ocean research,” says Ben Kinnaman, Greensea IQ CEO. “Greensea IQ has a rich history within the scientific community with the adoption of OPENSEA by several research institutions such as MBARI and Schmidt Ocean Institute. By extending OPENSEA, our open architecture platform, further into the science community via NDSF, Greensea IQ will make a higher impact that will support a more diverse community of scientists and researchers.”

Andy Bowen, Director of the NDSF and a Principal Engineer at WHOI adds: “Our experience at the forefront of ocean science and exploration pairs well with Greensea IQ’s mission to expand a common set of foundational tools that enable broader and more flexible access”. Bowen goes on to add, “For more than half a century, WHOI has pioneered deep submergence technology. Forging this collaboration with Greensea IQ is a natural continuation of that legacy, one that will power greater reach and impact for the tools that form the basis of our current and future understanding of the ocean that serves as our planet’s life-support system.”

Kinnaman adds, “Systems and technologies that come out of this alliance will be ready to take on the challenges that face us as we turn to the ocean to solve our generation's most complex problems. We are humbled to be chosen to work alongside such a revered institution.”