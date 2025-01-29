Greensea IQ Sees Record-Breaking Growth in 2024

[By: Greensea IQ]

Greensea IQ, a leader in subsea robotics and autonomy technologies, closed a record-breaking year of growth in 2024, with a remarkable 57% year-over-year increase in topline revenue from 2023. This achievement was driven by the continued adoption of Greensea’s robot autonomy platform for defense applications and within the commercial sectors. Widespread adoption of the company’s innovative Bayonet Autonomous Underwater Ground Vehicles (AUGVs) and IQNS intelligent navigation systems, as well as the successful securing of key contracts with the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and foreign militaries, underscores Greensea IQ’s leadership in the subsea sector.

Among the most significant milestones of 2024, Greensea IQ was awarded major contracts with the U.S. Navy and NAVSEA, including multi-million dollar agreements for IQNS with EOD Edge to upgrade existing robot fleet assets with autonomy, target recognition, and perception capabilities.. These contracts represent a continued trust in Greensea IQ’s technology by leading defense organizations. Additionally, the company continued to grow with the adoption of the Bayonet AUGV platform that runs the same autonomy used worldwide in Expeditionary and Special Operations activities. Greensea was awarded a significant contract from USMC to deliver multiple Bayonet systems with spares, training, and integration support.

“The defense industry is recognizing the transformative value of our mature autonomy technologies,” said Ben Kinnaman, CEO of Greensea IQ. “Our Bayonet AUGVs and edge software systems for robot autonomy are enabling safer, more efficient operations in challenging environments for the defense communities. Greensea is leveraging this technology to enable complex commercial operations at scale. We are seeing significant growth not only in our product sales but also in our Robot-as-a-Service businesses, including EverClean. We are at the tipping point of even greater adoption and growth. With 2025 already off to a strong start, we are projecting another year of similar growth as the industry leader in subsea robotics and autonomy for these applications.”

Greensea IQ’s products have become essential tools for defense and scientific organizations, addressing complex challenges in mine countermeasures, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), and subsea navigation. The Bayonet AUGVs, with their advanced autonomous capabilities, and the IQNS intelligent navigation system, designed for precision in hazardous environments, continue to set new industry benchmarks.

Looking ahead to 2025, Greensea IQ is poised for another year of groundbreaking achievements, driven by a steadfast commitment to innovation and a growing portfolio of mission-critical technologies.