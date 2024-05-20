Greensea IQ and Seaward Marine Services New Strategic Multi-Year Agreement

[By: Greensea IQ]

Greensea IQ, the innovator behind EverClean, the premier always-clean hull service, and Seaward Marine Services, a leader in global ship husbandry, today announced a groundbreaking five-year agreement. This alliance aims to expand each company’s service offerings by integrating their expertise in underwater hull cleaning (UWHC) technologies and services across the marine industry.

Under this strategic collaboration, Greensea IQ and Seaward will combine their extensive experience and capabilities to deliver a unique and comprehensive solution for UWHC. Seaward will integrate Greensea IQ’s proactive EverClean service into its portfolio, enhancing its current offerings with cutting-edge technology. Concurrently, Greensea IQ will broaden its service range by incorporating Seaward’s diverse marine services, facilitated by skilled divers.

Greg Lee, President of Seaward Marine Services, expressed enthusiasm about the agreement, stating, “This relationship with Greensea IQ is a natural fit with Seaward’s 50+ year commitment and passion for exceptional service in UWHC. We look forward to working with the Greensea IQ team.”

This agreement enables both companies to offer a more integrated and complete suite of services to their customers, establishing a new benchmark in ship husbandry solutions.

John Dunn, COO of Greensea IQ, also commented on the alliance: “Greensea IQ is equally thrilled to embark on this partnership with Seaward Marine Services. Their longstanding dedication to excellence in underwater hull cleaning perfectly aligns with our mission to provide cutting-edge solutions in hull maintenance and maritime service technology. We eagerly anticipate the collaboration ahead, combining our expertise to deliver unparalleled service to our clients and the industry."

