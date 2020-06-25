Green-Jakobsen and SQLearn Announce Their Strategic Partnership

Green-Jakobsen and SQLearn are excited to announce the settlement of their partnership. By focusing on the human element, the two companies have the common goal to improve safety for maritime companies and this partnership will help them enrich their business and provide newer services.



Green-Jakobsen offers a unique combination of skillsets that encompasses all aspects of managing the human factor in shipping, while SQLearn provides shipping companies with a complete solution including a learning and training management system as well as e- learning libraries focusing on Lessons Learnt, Soft Skills, Resilience Training, Mental Health and STCW topics.



“We are pleased to be able to service clients that are utilizing the SQLearn platform for conducting performance appraisals. We see great potential for clients to improve their performance management. Having a system, like SQLearn, that makes input and registration for this process easy, enables the client to focus on the important aspects of driving human performance”, said Dr. Maria Progοulaki, Representative and Senior Consultant of Green-

Jakobsen.



“We’re really excited to be working with Green- Jakobsen, a group of dedicated and highly specialized consultants within maritime safety, leadership and people performance. Our cooperation is greatly appreciated and we look forward to continuing it.”, said Mr. Spyros Goumas, SQLearn’s CEO.

