Graphite Innovation & Technologies Awarded Contract for New Project

By The Maritime Executive 08-13-2020 02:48:06

Halifax, Canada, August 12, 2020 — Graphite Innovation and Technologies (GIT) is happy to announce that it has been awarded a contract to work on a project valued at $2,400,000 by Transport Canada to investigate a new technology to help reduce the underwater noise and greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) produced by marine vessels.

Marine mammals and fish use hearing as their primary sense and are highly dependent upon sound for navigation, communication, finding food, reproduction, and hazard detection. Underwater noise has steadily been increasing in the ocean environment since the 1950s and is impacting marine fauna. The project will examine means and ways to reduce both underwater noise and GHG emissions from small inshore fishing boats which are very common in Atlantic Canada and typically affect the coastal soundscape. GIT is involved with First Nations organizations on this project to test its marine coating innovations on Indigenous-owned and operated vessels.



"The Government of Canada is committed to protecting our waters by investing in innovative technologies that reduce the impacts of shipping on the marine environment. Through Transport Canada’s Quiet Vessel Initiative, we are exploring new solutions to reduce vessel pollution and underwater noise. Our partnership with Canadian companies, including Graphite Innovation and Technologies, will not only advance these green technologies, but also protect Canada’s marine mammals and marine ecosystem for generations to come," says Honourable Marc Garneau.

The anticipated benefits from this project are a significant reduction in small boat noise levels along with improved efficiency as a result of the application of the graphene-based marine coating, XGIT™ on the shipping hull and propeller of select vessels.



"This project with Transport Canada will be a key driver in revolutionizing Canada’s position as a green leader in the marine space and will help to reshape the global shipping industry. Our coatings provide a green alternative to traditional marine coatings, offering greatly reduced environmental impact above and below the sea," says Marciel Gaier, Ph.D.

GIT has also partnered with Lloyd’s Register (LR) to facilitate the project. LR is a global professional services organisation with more than 260 years of experience in engineering and technology solutions that improve the safety and performance of complex, critical infrastructure and supply chains.

"Lloyd’s Register is excited to partner and support Graphite Innovation and Technologies in the new technology application enhancing sustainability and performance of the small vessel sector, which will bring significant and long-lasting improvements to a Canadian domestic fishing fleet," says John Hicks.

LR’s main roles are to provide independent assessment of underwater noise, fuel and GHG emissions; undertake regular surveys of the fishing boats throughout the study; and, provide general advisory services on the project.

Going forward, GIT and LR will actively explore other opportunities across the marine transportation sectors, specifically around emissions and noise.



Key Facts

GIT will be validating the technologies to better understand the effects of underwater noise and the reduction in GHG emissions with GIT’s innovative marine coating product line, XGIT™. This project aims to revolutionize the shipping industry, improve GHG emissions (target 40%), and to reduce underwater noise by prioritizing vessels such as ferries, tugs, fishing vessels and whale watching vessels.

Results from GIT’s study will be used for a community awareness program on best operational practices to reduce underwater noise and GHG emissions.

Ambient noise levels in the open ocean increased by a factor of two (specifically 3.3dB) per decade from 1950-2007 due to commercial shipping activity linked to global economic growth.

