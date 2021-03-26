Grand Bahama Shipyard Completes Major Steel Renewals

By The Maritime Executive 03-26-2021 11:25:12

Grand Bahama Shipyard Limited (GBSL) prides itself in providing major alongside repair, destination in the Caribbean with close proximity to the US East Coast. North Beach is one of three wet berth locations at the shipyard which oversaw major steel renewal scope on StarBulk's 93,186 GT Bulk Carrier, Star Janni. With an overall length of 321m, the 28,750 m2 wharf, has a water depth of 14m and is equipped with cranes which have a maximum capacity of 64 tonne. North Beach facility is capable of berthing some of the largest seagoing vessels.



With an outstanding reputation for great quality work, GBSL completed over 100 tons of steel renewal on board Star Janni. The repairs consisted of crop and renewal of damaged areas located on the port and starboard side of the vessel, over a period of four weeks. GBSL has proven their efficiency in steel renewal and fabrication in record time over the years. In 2015 GBSL cropped and renewed 220 tons in way of 2 port ballast tanks and 3 cargo tanks on a chemical tanker which had suffered extensive damage at the time.

There are countless repair and fabrication scope of work that can be carried out at GBSL's wet berths. Within the first three months of 2021, GBSL has proven that, whether it was steel repairs, hull treatment scopes, propulsion work, Ballast Water Treatment Installations or simply an in-water survey.

