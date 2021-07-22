Gold Award for LALIZAS in the Sales Excellence Awards 2021

Photo courtesy of LALIZAS

[By: LALIZAS]

For the ninth consecutive year, the Sales Excellence Awards 2021 highlighted and rewarded the best practices within the Sales sector, in a year of great challenges and opportunities.

The event took place in Athens at the Zappeion Megaron, on the 13th of July, gathering people of significant importance and impact. Executives of major companies from various industries were present at this annual celebration.

LALIZAS has been honored by receiving the Gold Award for its Innovative & Customised CRM System for the Maritime Industry in the category of Innovative Technologies for Sales’ Automation & Upgrade.

Mr. Tasos Galanakis, Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer of LALIZAS received the award by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Sales Institute himself, Mr. Antonis Potamitis.

LALIZAS’ CCO commented: “LALIZAS CRM gives us the opportunity to upgrade our customer services to our clients and help our salespeople to elevate and develop their sales skills further. It is a pioneer system that assists us daily on being more and more customer centric.”

LALIZAS counts almost 40 years of experience within the maritime and safety market, having established a commercial presence in more than 130 countries around the world.

The company uses a great number of systems and technologies in order to secure its smooth operation on a daily basis, having their partners’ satisfaction as a top priority. Reliability & honesty along with prompt service are at the heart of everything they do.

Thus, it is such an honor for LALIZAS to see that their efforts are being recognised by reputed bodies of the Sales sector.

The Sales Excellence Awards 2021 were organised by the Hellenic Sales Institute in collaboration with Boussias Communications.



