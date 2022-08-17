Global Maritime Services Launches Marine Advisory for FSRU & LNG

STS Europe

Global Maritime Services Ltd. (GMS) has announced the launch of its new Marine Department, a marine advisory service for the offshore oil and gas sector. Customers will be able to take advantage of GMS’s expertise to secure their Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRUs) and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Sector ventures.



The Search for Smart Gas Solutions

There is a scramble to secure reliable gas supplies across Europe ahead of the winter season. The European Commission’s RePowerEU initiative recommends the diversification of gas supplies from other international partners in case of a disruption of Russian gas supplies in the near future. Energy providers are keen to find natural gas solutions that can swiftly fulfil the demand for power generation. This is where FSRUs come into the picture, as they are a customizable, accelerated Liquified Natural Gas import solution. Building conventional shore-based LNG import terminals can take years, whereas FSRUs are fully operational within months. Compared to onshore LNG terminals, FSRUs also require relatively low investment to start operations. Ultimately, FSRUs provide new entrants into the LNG import market with a fast-track solution to cater to their energy needs.



GMS Director, Capt. Igor Ton?i?, remarked “This is truly a challenging time to be involved in the regasification and LNG import domain. Due to the regional energy supply insecurity, there is an increase in requests for floating storage and regasification units, new and converted, and each energy solution comes with its own unique set of advantages and challenges. Our team is ready to provide advisory service at every stage of the client’s floating technology project. We can advise various stakeholders during the start-up, commission, and operational phases of a floating terminal from the marine, safety, and cargo-handling point of view”



Decades of LNG Experience

Founded in 2008, GMS and its experienced Marine Team will now provide tailor-fit advisory services to clients exclusively engaged in floating technology projects for the FSRU/LNG sector. GMS’s principal experts bring with them more than 30 years of practical knowledge of LNG carriers and FSRU vessels – including extensive onboard experience.



“Not one FSRU project is like another and the pathway to a successful FSRU project involves a complex mix of factors–from satisfying regulatory requirements for swift approvals to identifying risks in the commissioning or start-up phases. We recognise the daunting tasks all stakeholders in an FSRU project may face and we are ready to provide both technical support and personnel to ensure a thriving maritime venture.”, said Ton?i?.



GMS’s Marine Advisory Team can also provide support for a wide range of inspections – from management system and environmental system audits, assistance with port-state control inspections, vetting and tanker management, and self-assessment inspections, to navigation, safety, cargo, and mooring equipment audits. The ten-person team includes a Marine Regulatory advisor with keen insight into the latest regulations and legislation affecting the maritime sector.



Bright Future Ahead

The rapidly evolving floating gas technology favours stakeholders focused on accessing more efficient and readily available gas supply options beyond the conventional pipeline gas. Ton?i?, along with his team, aims to make a notable contribution to their client’s business excellence by using his team’s comprehensive experience in the Regas and LNG/FSRU domain. He believes this approach will encourage the development of sustainable and efficient maritime projects.

