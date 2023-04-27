Global Drone Inspection Take on Demand for Drone & ROV Services

David Knukkel, CEO of Global Drone Inspection (left), Sunny Rajan, Sales Director of JOME (centre), Mustafa Zaveri, Managing Director of JOME (right) signing the contract at SeaAsia.

Global Drone Inspection (GDI), the subsidiary of robotic inspection specialists RIMS BV, and Dubai based JOME Engineering have signed an agreement, whereby JOME will become a local service station partner for GDI. The agreement was signed in April at SeaAsia.



Under this cooperation, JOME will invest in drones, the training of pilots, and class audits. The aim of the agreement is that JOME will eventually carry out drone inspections under the flag of GDI in the United Emirates. This will extend the global reach of GDI’s inspection capabilities in line with the company’s strategy to extend its network of local service partners around the world.



“The benefits of drone inspections are rapidly being realised by the international community. This mature remote inspection technology offers a safe, cost-effective, and efficient alternative to conventional inspection protocols. We are delighted to have JOME onboard. We have established a good relationship with them over the years and are confident that this agreement will be beneficial to both parties,” said David Knukkel, CEO at GDI.



“We recognise and appreciate GDI’s experience and know-how in this fast growing field,” commented Mr Mustafa Zaveri, Managing Director, Jome. “Drone inspections make a lot of sense, and we are excited at the potential for this technology in the United Emirates.”



GDI will carry out training sessions for JOME personnel using the company’s safety management system, which contains all the relevant procedures and operational requirements. This will include the use of simulators as well as physical training. Initially, inspections will be carried out by JOME under supervision by GDI, until such time that on-site supervision is no longer necessary.

