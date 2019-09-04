Global Data Systems and Morrison Partner on Shipboard LTE Data

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-04 21:49:52

Global Data Systems, Inc., (GDS) a full-service managed service provider, and Morrison, an industry-leading offshore pipeline and diving company, have entered into a partnership to streamline long-term evolution (LTE) connectivity on vessels in the Gulf of Mexico.

Morrison operates four offshore pipelay vessels, two dive support vessels and various inland waterway construction barges. The partnership has enabled improved quality of life for vessel personnel by implementing cost-efficient, high-speed LTE cellular connectivity.

Royce Pellegrin, Information Technology Manager, Morrison, said, “Morrison was in need of a higher-speed connectivity solution for our workboat vessels in remote areas. To combat the redundancy of satellite, GDS provided our vessels with a higher-performing SDWAN connection on its VSAT and LTE network. Ultimately, NOMAD was the solution provided, which gave us high-speed connectivity with redundant failover and maximum uptime by using LTE cellular with satellite as a backup."

NOMAD includes robust security controls to protect Morrison's system against cyber threats and provides each vessel with nextg-eneration firewall, intrusion detection, anti-malware protection, content filtering and more. The NOMAD connection uses Cisco protocols and management services, allowing users to view all communications, data, intrusion attempts and more, cost-effectively and without sacrificing performance.

Pellegrin commented, “Thanks to the forward-thinking approach at GDS, Morrison is now able to deploy technology that we would not have imagined three years ago. Due to the lowered cost associated with NOMAD, we have implemented a secondary network explicitly dedicated to crew members. This allows them to carry out functions similar to those at home. This new ability to check email or communicate with loved ones has considerably improved crew morale throughout the vessels.”

Wade Berzas, Vice President of Sales, GDS, commented, “Over the years, GDS and Morrison have enjoyed a fantastic partnership. Our commitment to customer service and to providing the critical services that enable our customer base to grow their business has never waned and we appreciate Morrison’s continued trust in GDS.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.