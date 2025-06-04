GLO Marine Awarded Phase 2 Contract for FPSO Haewene Brim Hydraulic System

[By: GLO Marine]

GLO Marine is pleased to announce it has been awarded Phase 2 of the FPSO Haewene Brim Marine Hydraulic System Upgrade by Bluewater, following the successful delivery of the project’s first phase.

This contract builds on the strong collaboration between GLO Marine and Bluewater. In Phase 1, GLO Marine delivered the full Feasibility and Engineering scope, including detailed technical analysis, prototype validation, and a complete set of engineering deliverables.

“From the outset, GLO Marine demonstrated a deep understanding of our asset’s complexity and the standards we expect. Their performance in Phase 1 gave us the confidence to entrust them with execution. We also recognized their strong capability as integrators—bringing together diverse disciplines under one roof—and a professional, structured approach to project management that aligns well with our expectations.” said Jamie Cumming, Marine Advisor at Bluewater Energy Services

Strategic Retrofit Supporting FPSO Life Extension

The hydraulic system upgrade is part of Bluewater’s broader asset life extension strategy for the Haewene Brim FPSO. It is designed to ensure at least ten more years of safe, reliable operation, with modular components and built-in diagnostics for easier maintenance and fault tracing.

Phase 2 covers Detailed Engineering, Manufacturing, Testing, Delivery, and Offshore Installation & Commissioning. GLO Marine has been appointed as the main integrator and project manager, with responsibility for complete execution. This integrated approach offers Bluewater single-point accountability and streamlined coordination across engineering disciplines, vendors, and stakeholders.

The scope includes the supply and integration of new hydraulic deck boxes, a PLC-controlled unit with HMI, solenoid cabinets, a new bridge console, and all class-approved documentation and procedures. System testing, FAT validation, software development, and offshore commissioning are also managed entirely by the GLO Marine team.

A Trusted Partner in Offshore Retrofit Delivery

This award reinforces GLO Marine’s growing reputation as a trusted partner for technically demanding retrofit and life extension projects in the offshore energy sector.

“When you’re working on aging infrastructure like FPSOs, problem-solving in real time and aligning with client constraints are critical. That’s what our teams are built to do,” said Alin Pohilca, Operations Director at GLO Marine. “We’re more than an execution partner—we work alongside clients to anticipate issues and deliver practical solutions.”

GLO Marine’s strength lies in managing diverse interfaces—from structure and hydraulics to control systems—under one coordinated delivery framework. This is especially valuable when working on live assets, where maintaining uptime is critical. Through close collaboration with Bluewater and its specialist teams, GLO Marine will ensure the upgrade is delivered safely, efficiently, and aligned with the long-term operational goals of the FPSO Haewene Brim.