Glamox Wins Contracts to Light New Suez Canal Salvage Tugs

[By: Glamox AS]

Glamox, a world leader in lighting, has won a contract from Alexandria Shipyard in Egypt to light two new salvage tugs being built for the Suez Canal Authority. The two new tugs will help to keep open the Suez Canal, the world’s most important waterway. Glamox is providing LED floodlights and searchlights that will enable the tugs to work around the clock, as well as navigation lights, and indoor lighting. The design specification and equipment for the powerful tugs are provided by Kongsberg Maritime.

Salvage tugs are specialised vessels used to rescue ships in distress or which have sunk or run aground. The vessels will be built to Kongsberg’s UT 722 CDT design, and each will be equipped with approximately 780 marine-certified lights from Glamox. The 71.6 metre-long tugs weigh around 200 tonnes each and have powerful propulsion systems and bow and stern thrusters to give them precise manoeuvrability inside the canal.

“Salvage operations can occur at any time, and when they do, it’s a race against the clock. Having high-quality lighting that is totally dependable is an absolute must. The marine lighting from Glamox is ideal for these tugs and will enable salvage crews to work effectively around the clock if needed,” said Rear Admiral Hossam El-Din Ezzat Kotb, Chairman and CEO of Alexandria Shipyard.

“The Suez Canal is an artery for world trade, so we’re delighted that our marine lighting is trusted to help keep open the world’s most important canal. It is estimated that up to US$10 billion worth of goods pass daily through the Suez Canal. These vessels will become a critical part of the canal’s infrastructure going forward,” said Tommy Stranden, Chief Sales & Commercial Officer for the Marine, Offshore & Wind division at Glamox.

The vessels will be equipped with Luminell RLX floodlights, Norselight searchlights, Glamox DL-70 indoor downlights, Glamox TL60 watertight linear luminaires for engine rooms, passageways, etc., Glamox AL60 cabin lights, Aqua Signal Series 75 navigation lights, and NL95 touch screen navigation light controllers. The lighting will be installed at the Alexandria Shipyard and the salvage tugs are scheduled for delivery in 2025 and 2026.