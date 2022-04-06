168
GF Piping Systems Introduces HEAT-FIT

Roberto Chiesa, Head of Business Development Marine at GF Piping Systems, presenting the new HEAT-FIT. Source: GF Piping Systems
With HEAT-FIT, GF Piping Systems launches the first fire-retardant pipe jacket solution, an  innovation to bring lightweight, corrosion-free thermoplastic piping systems for essential  applications onboard.  
HEAT-FIT will be presented at Seatrade Cruise Global in Miami between 25 and 28 April 2022. 

The demand for thermoplastic piping systems has grown considerably over the last few years. The  extensive use of plastic piping can make ships more efficient while reducing costs. The newly developed  HEAT-FIT Jacket System, allows thermoplastic piping systems to be used for essential applications (L3) onboard cruise ships, merchant vessels, and offshore platforms. These applications have especially high  safety standards, including fire-resistance. 

HEAT-FIT is designed to be compatible with the ecoFIT product family by GF Piping Systems, a range of  polyethylene pipes and fittings for use in industrial applications and water and wastewater treatment. The  new lightweight pipe jacket system consists of two layers of TPU. Between the TPU layers, HEAT-FIT  features a high temperature fiberglass fabric which protects the pipe beneath, as well as an intumescent  coating which is non-toxic and water-based, an environmentally safe material. In the event of a fire, this  graphite char coating expands and creates a protective barrier. As a result, HEAT-FIT is capable of  withstanding temperatures of up to 1000°C for 30 minutes at a pressure of 3 bar. The system can easily be  installed and retrofitted without additional training and features a scratch and stain resistant coating  especially developed for the demands of the harsh marine environment. 

As part of its more than six years development phase, the HEAT-FIT fire-retardant system was subjected  to a wide range of tests. These included fire resistance in accordance with the IMO Res. A753 fire  endurance L3 Code, and surface flammability as well as smoke and toxicity in accordance with IMO Res.  A653 2010, FTP Code Part 5 and Part 2. In addition, GF Piping Systems conducted waterproof testing in  seawater, saltwater spray, and water contaminated with diesel fuel. The approval process for these tests is  currently being overseen by the relevant governing bodies DNV, LR, RINA, ABS and Bureau Veritas. 

Roberto Chiesa, Head of Business Development Marine at GF Piping Systems, comments the launch of  the new piping system: " In the past, we have already shown that plastic piping systems can make ships  more efficient. HEAT-FIT is the ideal solution to increase the efficiency of vessels. Another fantastic innovation our team created on our journey to a more sustainable world, improving energy efficiency for  life."

HEAT-FIT will be first presented to the public at Seatrade Cruise Global in Miami (USA), taking place  on April 25 - 28, 2022. Visit us at booth #4233. 
 

