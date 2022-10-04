GenPro Announces Appointment of Maria Theodosiou as Managing Director

Maria Theodosiou has been appointed Managing Director of GP General Procurement Company Ltd (GenPro).

Ms. Theodosiou has been with the company since it was first established in 2018 and played an integral role in its creation. Initially taking on the position of Commercial Manager, she then moved on to become Business Development & Marketing Manager followed by Senior Manager and then Managing Director.



GenPro is a joint venture between companies Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM) and Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) which captures the power of commercial optimisation by merging its Members’ procurement requirements and delivering optimal, efficient, and sustainably effective framework agreements covering all aspects of Member’s fleets’ OPEX. One of the company’s biggest drivers is the desire to create a completely green supply network by 2025.



Theodosiou said: “I am delighted to be appointed as Managing Director of GenPro. My personal values and those of the company are very closely aligned. I am determined that we will not only provide the best quality of service but that it will be achieved sustainably. GenPro is focusing on measuring and improving its suppliers’ Sustainability footprint as well as adding value for our Clients’ Sustainability Reporting through measurable and justifiable initiatives. What we do is, Procurement with Purpose.



“The team at GenPro has already achieved great success, growing its fleet size to more than 1000 vessels. I am very proud that we are showing the maritime sector that supply chains can be efficient, effective and at the same time sustainably responsible and, look forward to leading the company into the future.”

