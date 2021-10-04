Genesis Marine Opens its First Branch in Georgetown, Guyana

Genesis Marine Guyana staff

Genesis Group SLP, one of the leading Shipping Agencies in the Caribbean Region, today announced the opening of its first branch in Georgetown, Guyana.

Genesis Marine Guyana Inc. recently inaugurated its new offices in the Campbellville area of Georgetown, where it will provide Ship’s Agency and Logistics Support Services, primarily to the emerging Oil & Gas sector.

Country Manager, Dameon Sears said “We have a fantastic team in place, led by Guyanese nationals who are ready and eager to attend to our customers in this exciting and emerging market. We look forward to leveraging Genesis Group’s expertise and provide the same high level of service in Guyana to which our customers in the region are accustomed”

Lewis Ibarra, Group President & CEO said “This is an important investment for the Group, and we are tremendously excited for the future in Guyana. Our team is ready to deliver on our promise to all our customers, “to represent you as you would represent yourselves”



